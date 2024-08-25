Family Firm Inc. Purchases New Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $73.83.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

