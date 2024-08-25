Family Firm Inc. Takes $65,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 529.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,272 shares of company stock worth $16,438,942. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $283.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

