Family Firm Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JIRE. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,315,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter.

JIRE opened at $65.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $65.93.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

