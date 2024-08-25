Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society trimmed its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 517,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ferguson accounts for 8.6% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $99,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.33. 756,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,446. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.28. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $147.62 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

