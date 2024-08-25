Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.37 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 55.2% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.37 billion and $207.85 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00042083 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.