Field & Main Bank Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 290,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,561,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $565.23. 2,450,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,260. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $550.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.45. The company has a market cap of $487.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.