Field & Main Bank Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 290,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,561,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $565.23. 2,450,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,260. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $550.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.45. The company has a market cap of $487.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.