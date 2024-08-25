Financial Guidance Group Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 244,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,933. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $416.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

