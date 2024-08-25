Financial Guidance Group Inc. Reduces Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. reduced its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.72. 150,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.01.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.