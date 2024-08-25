Financial Guidance Group Inc. Reduces Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. reduced its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000.
ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.72. 150,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.01.
ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile
The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.
