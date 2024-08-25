Financial Guidance Group Inc. Sells 46,305 Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,305 shares during the period. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June accounts for approximately 3.4% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned about 1.63% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 119,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 233,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 85,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS QJUN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. 128,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.84 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.