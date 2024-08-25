Financial Guidance Group Inc. Takes Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 333,506 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,632,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. CWM LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,948. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.00.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

