Findel (LON:FDL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $233.00

Findel plc (LON:FDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 233 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.03). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.03), with a volume of 7,031 shares traded.

Findel Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 233 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 233. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.41 million and a PE ratio of 8.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80.

Findel Company Profile

Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts and Education segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in the sale various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through online and through catalogue in the United Kingdom.

