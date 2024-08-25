Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 125,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 976,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Fintech Select Ltd, Stock Down 3.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.
About Fintech Select Ltd,
Fintech Select Ltd, formerly SelectCore Ltd, is a provider of point-of-sale transaction processing and electronic distribution solutions for the prepaid telecom and financial services market. The Company operates in two segments: distribution of prepaid wireless airtime and providing prepaid card services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fintech Select Ltd,
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Select Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Select Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.