First Merchants Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.62. 4,824,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,814,477. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $272.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

