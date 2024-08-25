First Merchants Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $98.46. 735,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.08. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

