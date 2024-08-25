First Merchants Corp Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $117.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.79. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.