First Merchants Corp Purchases 4,649 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,394,922 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

