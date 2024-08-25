First Merchants Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Country Club Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day moving average of $88.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $93.56.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
