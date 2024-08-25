First Merchants Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.12 and a 200 day moving average of $118.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $125.85.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

