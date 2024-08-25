First Merchants Corp Sells 2,032 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.29. 240,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,173. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.99. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $193.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.