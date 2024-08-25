First Merchants Corp Sells 212 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,859,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 315,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,514,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 202,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,962,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $3.95 on Friday, hitting $139.14. 81,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,541. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $143.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

