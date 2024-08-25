First Merchants Corp Sells 216 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,030,000 after acquiring an additional 90,811 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $671,392,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,445,000 after purchasing an additional 188,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

RSP traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.30. 6,000,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,268,785. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $174.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.