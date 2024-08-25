First Merchants Corp Sells 4,470 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 78,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $147.95 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $150.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.18.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.