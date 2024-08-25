First Merchants Corp Sells 510 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.87 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $259.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.82.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
