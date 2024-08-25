First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. The company has a market cap of C$14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.75. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$37.23.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. Research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.8611399 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total value of C$264,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

