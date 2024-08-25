First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Trading Down 0.3%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.06. Approximately 1,548,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,044,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $608.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXN. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 1,841.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000.

About First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

