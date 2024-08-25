Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $108.00 at UBS Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $120.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair lowered Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.37.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.64. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Five Below by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Five Below by 1,842.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

