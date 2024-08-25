Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT Raised to $21.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLYW. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.92.

FLYW opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. Flywire has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $35.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

