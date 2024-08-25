Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.23. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.