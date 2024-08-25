Fullcircle Wealth LLC Invests $265,000 in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNMA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,419. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1473 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.