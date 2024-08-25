Fullcircle Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $11,446,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,123,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NGG stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.61. The company had a trading volume of 521,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,942. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

