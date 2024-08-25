Fullcircle Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter worth $65,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%.
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
