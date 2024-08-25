Fullcircle Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter worth $65,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.6 %

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FSCO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 744,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,305. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.