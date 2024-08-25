Fullcircle Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 537 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Netflix by 10.1% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Netflix by 17.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,484,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 28.9% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 75,397 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,884,000 after buying an additional 16,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Netflix by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $686.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,180. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $658.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $626.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33. The stock has a market cap of $295.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

