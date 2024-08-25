Fullcircle Wealth LLC Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Workday by 167.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth $41,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.15.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $28.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.95. 9,701,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,519. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

