Fundamental Research Analysts Give Enterprise Group (TSE:E) a C$1.90 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$1.90 price objective on Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of E stock opened at C$1.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.14. Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

