G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Plans Dividend of $10.00

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from G City’s previous dividend of $0.32.

G City Price Performance

Shares of GZTGF opened at $2.51 on Friday. G City has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $6.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter.

About G City

G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022.

