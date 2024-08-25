Gas (GAS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.82 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Gas token can now be bought for about $3.84 or 0.00005980 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $227.17 million and $10.82 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

About Gas

Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 64,992,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. While NEO, the main cryptocurrency of NEO blockchain, represents ownership and is used for creating smart contracts and deploying decentralized applications, GAS pays for transaction fees and computational services. The amount of GAS generated is proportional to the amount of NEO held, and its demand increases with more transactions on the NEO network. GAS can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It was introduced by the NEO development team in China in 2014 when NEO was rebranded from Antshares.”

