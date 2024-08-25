GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society reduced its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $62,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 125,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GEHC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.78. 1,511,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,838. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

