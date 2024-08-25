Gearbox Protocol Price Hits $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $525,325.44 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

About Gearbox Protocol

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,505,724,595.991626 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00621765 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $492,602.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

