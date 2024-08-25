Geegoopuzzle Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $339,456.20 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for about $4.57 or 0.00007128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $685.51 million and $339,456.20 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Geegoopuzzle alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009122 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,157.01 or 1.00059555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008246 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012218 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00061471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.56617653 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $321,647.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geegoopuzzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geegoopuzzle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.