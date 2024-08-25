Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,277,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $600,990,000 after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,016,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $161,816,000 after buying an additional 110,912 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,912,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after buying an additional 252,510 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 25.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,504,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,335,000 after buying an additional 503,745 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 46.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,479,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,018,000 after acquiring an additional 782,285 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Trading Up 2.4 %

Globus Medical stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.36. 248,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,289. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMED. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

