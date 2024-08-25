Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) is David Kennon Inc’s 9th Largest Position

David Kennon Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GCOR. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 146,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GCOR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,066. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $42.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.92.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

