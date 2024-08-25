Goldstein Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF makes up 2.4% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned 1.86% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $14,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 134.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 643,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after buying an additional 369,045 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 333,490 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,587,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 459,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 156,961 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 226,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,875 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIVI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 70,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,245. The stock has a market cap of $819.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $33.16.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

