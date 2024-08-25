Golem Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $339.48 million and approximately $16.01 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000093 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.56 or 0.00247761 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

