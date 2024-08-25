Governance OHM Price Tops $3,937.23 on Major Exchanges (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and $15,304.50 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,937.23 or 0.06125889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
