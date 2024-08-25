Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

View Our Latest Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $29.67. 1,638,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.