GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC) Trading Up 350%

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 350% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.