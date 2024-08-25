GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC) Trading Up 350%

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 350% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.