Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Raised to $40.00 at UBS Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GH has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.31.

GH opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.13. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

