GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 70 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 176,968 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,299,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $2,044,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $437.40.

MSI traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $425.80. 7,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,807. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.20 and its 200 day moving average is $364.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $429.32.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

