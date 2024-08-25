Harbor Advisory Corp MA Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 67,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,123,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.0% in the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 42.3% in the second quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded up $10.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $375.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,290. The stock has a market cap of $372.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

