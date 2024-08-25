Harbor Advisory Corp MA Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.2% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Vivid Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.04 on Friday, reaching $565.23. 2,450,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $550.33 and its 200-day moving average is $529.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

